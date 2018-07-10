  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Caught On Video, Child Endangerment, Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A man caught on video swinging his young child violently and throwing him during an argument with the baby’s mother has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, according to police.

The incident happened last Thursday at the Riverwalk Montecito Estates in Riverside. A bystander recorded the parents arguing.

In the video originally posted on Facebook, the man appears to swing the child around his head violently at one point, then used the child to hit the woman. At another location, the man dropped the child, who then chased after him.

The child’s gender and age were not released.

People who watched the video on Facebook contacted Riverside Police, who quickly found and arrested the father. His name was not released. Police say when the man was arrested, he told them he had lost his temper.

The child, who has been checked out and was deemed healthy, is now in the custody of the mother. It’s not clear if the mother would face any charges.

