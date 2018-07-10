SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – A 73-year-old woman was rescued after getting stuck in sand on a beach near Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara Tuesday morning.

The victim was discovered just before 8 a.m. waist-deep in sand at the mouth of Mission Creek, near Garden Street and Cabrillo Boulevard, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department reports.

The woman had gotten stuck due to a quicksand effect created when Hurricane Fabio pushed water into the river mouth.

Firefighters responded and used a ladder to rescue the woman. She was not seriously hurt and did not require transport to a hospital, the fire department said.

Firefighters then filled the hole with shovels.