STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a woman who was caught on surveillance video stealing a fellow customer’s wedding ring at a Studio City nail salon last month.

The theft occurred June 20 at around 4 p.m. at the Nails Spa Studio located in the 12100 block of Ventura Boulevard.

According to Los Angeles police, the suspect was getting a manicure and pedicure when she noticed the other patron’s wedding and engagement ring on a side tray. The suspect nabbed the ring and placed it in her purse, police said.

After finishing the manicure and pedicure, she paid and left.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. She is described as Asian, in her mid-20s with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 120 pounds. At the time of the theft, she was wearing a black dress with a flower design and brown wedge heels.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 818-754-8377.

