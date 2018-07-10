PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA) – A boat ran aground at Dockweiler State Beach overnight Monday.

The 40-foot boat with one person aboard ran aground at around midnight off the 12000 block of Vista Del Mar.

Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards, El Segundo Fire Department crews and Los Angeles police responded and safely rescued the person.

Crews would attempt to get the boat back in the water at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The circumstances that led up to the boat being grounded were unclear. The damage to the boat, if any, was also not confirmed.