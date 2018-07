CHINO VALLEY (CBSLA) – Four people were hurt Tuesday and traffic was closed to all but one lane on the 60 Freeway after eight big rigs were involved in a chain-reaction collision.

The crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. along the eastbound 60 Freeway at Central Avenue, according to the Chino Valley Fire Department.

Crews treated four patients, including one who was transported with minor injuries.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane as officials warned of extended delays.