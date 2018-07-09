SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA/AP) — A Southern California prosecutor has been placed on leave following a report that he posted discriminatory comments on social media targeting a U.S. lawmaker and the victim of a police shooting.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office on Monday said Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem was placed on paid leave while an investigation is pending.

The Orange County Register reported last week the gang prosecutor targeted Rep. Maxine Waters, former first lady Michelle Obama and Mexican immigrants with posts a critic described as “hateful rhetoric.”

District Attorney Mike Ramos says he learned of the comments two weeks ago after other attorneys complained.

“The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office does not condone hate, discrimination or incitement of violence,” Ramos said in a statement. “Our community and the entire criminal justice system depends on having fair, ethical, and unbiased prosecutors.”

He says individual free speech rights must be balanced with the need for ethical and unbiased prosecutors.

Selyem apparently posted the comment in response to a Facebook post about controversial comments Waters made last month in which she apparently advocated for the public harassment of Trump administration members at public places.

Since Waters made the comments, several administration officials have been heckled and harassed, including White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

An email message was sent to Selyem seeking comment.

