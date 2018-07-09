(CBS Local)– Over 200 people have now been infected by an outbreak of parasites linked to recalled vegetable trays from Del Monte.

According to the CDC, 212 cases of cyclosporiasis – an intestinal infection caused by the cyclospora parasite – were reported as of July 5. The condition has been linked to “6 oz., 12 oz., and 28 oz. vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots, and dill dip,” which were recalled by Del Monte Fresh Produce on June 15.

More than 200 hit by parasite from Del Monte vegetables; symptoms can include 'explosive' bowel movements https://t.co/bs63NaRJbM pic.twitter.com/XiYnkpXzxP — WUSA9 (@wusa9) July 9, 2018

The CDC added that the products were sold in clear, plastic containers at several store across the Midwest. “The recalled products were distributed to: Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond’s, Sentry, Potash, Meehan’s, Country Market, Food Max Supermarket and Peapod in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin,” according to the FDA recall.

Health officials are warning that people who develop cyclosporiasis can experience “frequent, sometimes explosive” diarrhea. The parasites can also cause nausea, fatigue, and several other flu-like symptoms lasting for at least a month if not treated by doctors. “If you are not treated with this very specific antibiotic for cyclospora you generally will remain sick,” Ryan Osterholm of the Pritzker Hageman Law Firm told CBS Minnesota.

Seven people have hospitalized due to the outbreak, however there have been no deaths linked to the contaminated Del Monte products.