LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The mother of the little boy allegedly abandoned at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles this past Fourth of July has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge.

Dava Denise Webster, 31, of Walnut Creek has been charged with one count of felony child endangerment, the L.A. County District Attorney said Monday.

Webster allegedly abandoned her son at the train depot the evening of the Independence Day holiday.

Her 6-year-old son was found after Webster was reportedly confronted by a witness and a security guard before police were called.

Police initially believed the boy was deaf, as he did not respond verbally.

Prosecutors are recommending a bail amount of $100,000 for Webster. If convicted, she faces up to six years in state prison.