BREAKING:President Nominates Brett Kavanaugh For Supreme Court
Filed Under:LAPD, Lost Child, Union Station

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The mother of the little boy allegedly abandoned at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles this past Fourth of July has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge.

Dava Denise Webster, 31, of Walnut Creek has been charged with one count of felony child endangerment, the L.A. County District Attorney said Monday.

Webster allegedly abandoned her son at the train depot the evening of the Independence Day holiday.

Her 6-year-old son was found after Webster was reportedly confronted by a witness and a security guard before police were called.

Police initially believed the boy was deaf, as he did not respond verbally.

Prosecutors are recommending a bail amount of $100,000 for Webster. If convicted, she faces up to six years in state prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s