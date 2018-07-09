WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — President Trump on Monday selected 53-year-old Brett Kavanaugh to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

The president made the announcement in the East Room of the White House.

Protests were held around the nation as liberals, democrats and progressives fear the president’s right-leaning pick will give conservatives a majority for decades to come.

Why did Kavanaugh get the nod? He has extensive experience working in D.C. courts and its political scene, officials said. He once served as a clerk under Justice Kennedy.

Last year, Trump picked Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Antonin Scalia.

Kavanaugh shook Trump’s hand and then took to the podium.

He said, “Mr. President, thank you. Throughout this process, I’ve witnessed first hand your appreciation for the vital role of the American judiciary. No president has ever consulted more or widely or talked to more people from more backgrounds to seek input about a Supreme Court nomination.”