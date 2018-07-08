SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Santa Ana.

Officers attempted to pull over a driver for a traffic violation. Police say the suspect threw a gun out of the window at 1st St. and Newhope St. The driver subsequently crashed into other vehicles.

The pursuit came to an end near Magnolia St. and Bolsa Ave. in Westminster, where police say a second gun was seen and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was fatally shot.

Two people in one of the vehicles were transported to an area hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.