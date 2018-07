LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reported to be engaged, according to celebrity news website TMZ.

TMZ says Bieber popped the question over the weekend. The couple has reportedly been dating for a month.

Bieber’s brother and mother both took to Twitter:

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018

CBS Los Angeles has not independently confirmed reports of the engagement.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.