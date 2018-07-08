GOLETA (CBSLA) — Fire crews are making progress is the wild fire burning in Goleta Sunday morning.

So far, it is 80 percent contained.

More than 20 structures, including some homes, have been destroyed. One homeowner said he stayed behind to help save his house but the fire spread so quickly he knew he had to leave.

“My son is yelling, things are falling on him and he is getting burned,” said John Davis, a homeowner. “I said, ‘Let’s get out of here, let’s just go.’ “

The Holiday fire exploded Friday night in 100 degree temperatures. Full containment is expected by Wednesday.