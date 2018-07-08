LA VERNE (CBSLA) — Former NFL player Brandon Browner was arrested by La Verne police Sunday amid accusations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Officers responded to a call of a male who broke into a residence through a locked window shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

The male was identified as Browner, 33, who is from Pomona.

Police say Browner fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

The investigation determined Browner physically forced the victim back into her residence when she attempted to flee. He then physically harmed and made threats to kill the victim while in the residence, investigators say. Police accuse Browner of taking a Rolex watch valued at approximately $20,000 from the victim prior to fleeing the residence.

According to investigators, Browner and the victim had a previous relationship together. They say Browner has been previously arrested for domestic violence and is restrained from the victim.

La Verne Police Officers and Detectives were able to locate Browner within hours of the incident. He was taken into custody without further incident and booked at the La Verne Police Department for felony charges.