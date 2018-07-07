  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Brush Fire, Goleta, Homes Threatened, Santa Barbara

GOLETA (CBSLA) — A fast-moving brush fire in the Santa Barbara County community of Goleta has damaged or destroyed 20 homes and structures and was threatening scores more Saturday morning.

capture25 Fast Moving Brush Fire Rips Through At Least 20 Buildings In Goleta; Thousands Evacuated

(Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason/Twitter)

The Holiday Fire started as a structure fire sometime before 8:45 p.m. on North Fairview Avenue, above Goleta, and quickly spread to nearby brush, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports. The fire had burned 50 to 80 acres as of Saturday morning and was only 5 percent contained.

Evacuations were ordered north of Cathedral Oaks to West Camino Cielo Road, and from La Patera Lane, west to North Patterson Avenue.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for 3,200 people, Santa Barbara County said in a news release.

350 fire personnel were battling the blaze from ground and air. There have been no reported injuries.

A local emergency proclamation was issued by the Director of County Emergency Services.

 

 

