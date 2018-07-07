BURBANK (CBSLA) – A brush fire broke out amid triple-digit temperatures in Wildwood Canyon Saturday afternoon, a hilly area above Burbank, forcing evacuations.

The Wildwood Fire was reported before 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Walnut Avenue, which is located near the DeBell Golf Club. At last report the fire was one acre in size and spreading.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Country Club Drive above Sunset Canyon. The hiking trails in Wildwood Canyon and the Stough Nature Center recreation areas were also closed.

The Burbank Fire and Los Angeles County Fire departments were battling the blaze with air and ground crews.

The cause of the fire was not confirmed.