BREAKING:Flash Flood Warning in effect for Wrightwood, Big Pines, Valyermo and San Bernardino Mountains through 4 P.M. Saturday
Filed Under:Burbank

BURBANK (CBSLA) – A brush fire broke out amid triple-digit temperatures in Wildwood Canyon Saturday afternoon, a hilly area above Burbank, forcing evacuations.

2cb57182a759435ba5c30977965f4a2c Brush Fire Erupts In Burbank’s Wildwood Canyon

(CBS2)

The Wildwood Fire was reported before 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Walnut Avenue, which is located near the DeBell Golf Club. At last report the fire was one acre in size and spreading.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Country Club Drive above Sunset Canyon. The hiking trails in Wildwood Canyon and the Stough Nature Center recreation areas were also closed.

The Burbank Fire and Los Angeles County Fire departments were battling the blaze with air and ground crews.

The cause of the fire was not confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s