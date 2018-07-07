ONTARIO (CBSLA) — A fight between five to 12 people at the Ontario Mills Mall Saturday evening had shoppers running for cover.

Several witnesses said they heard gunfire but Ontario Police later discounted that report.

Update: OPD confirms no active shooting occurred at Ontario Mills Mall. There was a fight that had broken out and caused patrons to panic. Ontario Mills Mall is safe. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) July 8, 2018

Police said a Taser was used during the fight that happened at the food court. People heard the Taser and ran, the people running, in turn, believed that there was an active shooter present.

“Hysteria” was created, according to police.

There were reports of some injuries caused by people trying to flee the scene.

Most of the injuries were minor .