Comments
ONTARIO (CBSLA) — A fight between five to 12 people at the Ontario Mills Mall Saturday evening had shoppers running for cover.
Several witnesses said they heard gunfire but Ontario Police later discounted that report.
Police said a Taser was used during the fight that happened at the food court. People heard the Taser and ran, the people running, in turn, believed that there was an active shooter present.
“Hysteria” was created, according to police.
There were reports of some injuries caused by people trying to flee the scene.
Most of the injuries were minor .