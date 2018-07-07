Filed Under:Mall Brawl, Ontario Mills Mall, Shooter

ONTARIO (CBSLA)  —  A fight between five to 12 people at the Ontario Mills Mall Saturday evening had shoppers running for cover.

Several witnesses said they heard gunfire but Ontario Police later discounted that report.

Police said a Taser was used during the fight that happened at the food court.  People heard the Taser and ran, the people running, in turn, believed that there was an active shooter present.

“Hysteria” was created, according to police.

There were reports of some injuries caused by people trying to flee the scene.

Most of the injuries were minor .

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s