LAKE BALBOA (CBSLA) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Saturday in an officer involved shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department said Saturday.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. when police responded to a report of a man with handgun on Victory Boulevard near Gaviota Avenue, LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein said.

Officers found the man waving the gun and the shooting occurred shortly afterward, Rubenstein said. The man was struck and he was taken to a hospital. Rubenstein did not indicate the extent of his injuries.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, Rubenstein said.

No officers were injured, and detectives are still onsite continuing the investigation, Rubenstein said.

.@PDPIOJosh provides an update on the Officer-Involved Shooting in Van Nuys Division. No officers were injured, the suspect was struck by the officers gunfire and transported to a local hospital, and a handgun has been located at the scene. pic.twitter.com/fILXkrgNPL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 7, 2018

