  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    11:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMHow to Tighten Crepey Skin
    11:00 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lake Balboa

LAKE BALBOA (CBSLA) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Saturday in an officer involved shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department said Saturday.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. when police responded to a report of a man with handgun on Victory Boulevard near Gaviota Avenue, LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein said.

Officers found the man waving the gun and the shooting occurred shortly afterward, Rubenstein said. The man was struck and he was taken to a hospital. Rubenstein did not indicate the extent of his injuries.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, Rubenstein said.

No officers were injured, and detectives are still onsite continuing the investigation, Rubenstein said.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s