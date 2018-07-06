NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a driver who struck and killed a 54-year-old woman as she was crossing the street in North Hills early Friday morning.

The victim was struck a little after midnight on Plummer Street at Sepulveda Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police. The suspect vehicle, a black BMW, did not stop and fled, police said.

The woman died at the scene.

According to police, the woman was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk.

Police did not immediately release a description of the driver. The victim was not immediately identified.