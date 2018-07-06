  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:210 Freeway, Fatal Shooting, Freeway Shooting, San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — One motorcyclist was shot and killed and a second has been hospitalized Friday after gunfire erupted on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, which has been closed until further notice.

Officers responding to the eastbound 210 Freeway at the 215 just before 4 a.m. discovered the two riders laying in lanes when they arrived. One man was declared dead at the scene, but the second  was shot in the shoulder and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A woman passenger was not injured.

The two riders were apparently standing next to their motorcycles parked off the freeway when the shooting happened. It’s not clear if they had any sort of mechanical failure.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting. Police are not sure if it was a passing driver who fired, and there’s no indication that the two men shot each other.

CHP says lanes will be closed until further notice.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s