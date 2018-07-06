SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — One motorcyclist was shot and killed and a second has been hospitalized Friday after gunfire erupted on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, which has been closed until further notice.

Officers responding to the eastbound 210 Freeway at the 215 just before 4 a.m. discovered the two riders laying in lanes when they arrived. One man was declared dead at the scene, but the second was shot in the shoulder and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A woman passenger was not injured.

The two riders were apparently standing next to their motorcycles parked off the freeway when the shooting happened. It’s not clear if they had any sort of mechanical failure.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting. Police are not sure if it was a passing driver who fired, and there’s no indication that the two men shot each other.

CHP says lanes will be closed until further notice.