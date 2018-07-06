SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A man in his 40s was found stabbed to death outside a Santa Monica hospital Friday morning.

The victim was discovered deceased on a bench on the property of St. John’s Hospital located at 2121 Santa Monica Blvd. The victim was found by a security guard, according to Santa Monica police.

The victim’s name was not released. Detectives did not disclose if they had a motive or any suspect information.

Authorities are asking for any witnesses to come forward and call detectives at 310-458-8491.