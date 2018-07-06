LEIMERT PARK (CBSLA) – A hit-and-run driver was captured after injuring two pedestrians in downtown L.A. and then leading police on a pursuit into Leimert Park early Friday morning that ended in wreck.

The incident began sometime before 4:30 a.m. when the suspect struck two pedestrians in the area of Maple Avenue and 5th Street in Skid Row and refused to stop.

The collision was witnessed by a Los Angeles police officer, who attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver sped away and a pursuit ensued, police said.

The approximately six-mile chase wound its way into Leimert Park, where the suspect slammed into another vehicle in the 4000 block of Leimert Boulevard.

The driver got out and ran, but was caught by officers after a foot chase. His name was not released.

The two pedestrians were taken by ambulance to a hospital and were listed in stable condition, police said. The occupants of the vehicle which was struck by the suspect in Leimert Park were not hurt.