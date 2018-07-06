  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:downtown LA, Leimert Park

LEIMERT PARK (CBSLA) – A hit-and-run driver was captured after injuring two pedestrians in downtown L.A. and then leading police on a pursuit into Leimert Park early Friday morning that ended in wreck.

The incident began sometime before 4:30 a.m. when the suspect struck two pedestrians in the area of Maple Avenue and 5th Street in Skid Row and refused to stop.

capture24 Driver Leads Police On Chase After Hitting 2 Pedestrians In Downtown LA

(CBS2)

The collision was witnessed by a Los Angeles police officer, who attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver sped away and a pursuit ensued, police said.

The approximately six-mile chase wound its way into Leimert Park, where the suspect slammed into another vehicle in the 4000 block of Leimert Boulevard.

The driver got out and ran, but was caught by officers after a foot chase. His name was not released.

The two pedestrians were taken by ambulance to a hospital and were listed in stable condition, police said. The occupants of the vehicle which was struck by the suspect in Leimert Park were not hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s