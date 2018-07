PASADENA (CBSLA) — A Pasadena-based food chain is celebrating LeBron James’ four-year deal with the L.A. Lakers by giving away pizza next Tuesday.

Blaze Pizza is celebrating “the arrival of the King” from 2-5 p.m. July 10 at select locations.

James agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the team last week.

Additional details are available on the company’s website.