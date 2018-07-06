  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

(WCCO/ CBS Local)– If you could only have one child, would you rather it be a boy or a girl? Or would you not care?

More Americans would rather have a son than a daughter, according to a new poll by Gallup. However, the same amount of people also said they wouldn’t mind either way.

The results of the survey found that 36 percent of people polled said they would want a boy over a girl, while 28 percent said they’d prefer a daughter instead of a son.

The survey found 36 percent said they are fine either way.