heat wave

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A heat wave will bring triple-digit temperatures Thursday through Saturday to the Southland, along with an elevated fire danger.

Temperatures will be around 10 degrees above normal Thursday and between 15 and 25 degrees higher than the average on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The peak of the heat wave is expected to be Friday and Saturday, NWS said, when temperatures could reach 92 along the coast, 105 in the valleys, and 113 in the deserts.

The NWS issued an excessive heat watch scheduled to take effect in L.A. County from 11 a.m. Friday through Saturday night, when heat records are likely to be set.

In Orange County, an excessive heat warning will be in force from 10 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday along the coast and in inland areas, as well as the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.

The heat combined with single-digit humidity is also bringing elevated fire danger. A fire weather watch, indicating a potential for critical wildfire conditions, will be in force from late Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon in the San Gabriel Mountains in L.A. and Ventura counties, as well as the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita valleys.

“In addition, the extreme heat will create an unstable air mass that will be capable of producing large vertical plume growth with any new fire ignitions, especially in the mountains and foothills,” the NWS wrote in a weather statement

The NWS attributed the heat wave to a strong upper level high pressure system, causing heat to build significantly across Southwestern California.

Forecasters urged members of the public to avoid strenuous activity in the heat, wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing, and drink plenty of water.

A high surf advisory will also be in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday in L.A. County. Surf of 5-7 feet is expected, with sets of up to 9 feet Thursday and Friday as a result of a large southerly swell generated by Hurricane Fabio.

In Orange County, a high surf advisory will be in effect until 9 p.m. Friday. Surf of 5-8 feet is expected, with occasional 10-foot sets.

