Okoumou, a 44-year-old naturalized citizen who immigrated from the Republic of Congo in 1994, was met with applause as she spoke outside court, saying that while she wouldn’t repeat her actions, she believes her message got across. She called for an end to the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy on immigration and family separation at the border.
Borrowing a famous quote from former first lady Michelle Obama, she said, “‘When they go low, we go high.’ I went as high as I could.”
Okoumou said she did a “pull up” to climb onto the statue’s pedestal, calling the decision spur of the moment. She thanked the U.S. Park Police, who she said treated her with respect and courtesy.
Okoumou also drew supporters on Twitter, where the hashtag #TheresePatriciaOkoumou was trending Thursday afternoon.
U.S. Park Police Major Pamela Smith said the incident “caused disruption to thousands of visitors on one of the busiest days of the year at the Statue of Liberty.” The National Park Service decided to evacuate more than 4,000 visitors from Liberty Island on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” said spokesman Jerry Willis. Average attendance for the Fourth of July is 20,000 to 25,000 people, he added.
The park service was reviewing security videotape to try to determine how the woman made the climb, Willis said. It also was taking a closer look at the statue to see if there was any damage, though that’s unlikely, he said.
The copper-pounded skin is only the thickness of two pennies but “it’s strong,” he said.
“That statue has been out in the middle of New York Harbor for 130 years — with hurricanes and lightning and everything that nature has thrown at her,” he said. “She’s survived quite well.”
A National Park service spokesman told CBS New York’s Reena Roy Thursday that Okoumou used a ledge above a doorway on the public observation deck to hoist herself onto base of the monument.
If convicted, Okoumou could face up to six months behind bars on each count.