LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Long Beach Police Department civilian employee has been arrested for allegedly setting up a camera in the men’s restroom at the department’s headquarters, officials said Thursday.

Sergio Nieto, 28, of Downey, was taken into custody June 29 after detectives say someone reported “suspicious” activity in the second-floor restroom of the Public Safety Building at 400 W. Broadway, according to police.

Hours after the initial report, police say detectives determined Nieto – who works as a clerk typist for the department – had been photographing and videotaping other employees in the same restroom.

Nieto was arrested and booked at the Signal Hill Police Department “to avoid a conflict of interest”, police said. He was also placed on suspension pending two investigations.

He’s being held on $25,000 bail. A court date has been set for July 25.

Investigators still want to determine “the scope of the illegal activity” and are asking any employees who believe they may have been a victim or observed suspicious behavior to come forward.