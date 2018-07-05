SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A man who was driving erratically in Santa Ana was discovered dead at the wheel of a pickup truck from at least one gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

Santa Ana police found the victim after responding to a report of a crash in the 300 block of West 5th Street at about 5 a.m.

A homeless woman told officers that she was riding her bicycle when a pickup truck approached driving erratically in the road, according to Santa Ana police spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna. The woman said she jumped off the bike just before it was struck by the truck and then came to rest it the roadway. She was not hurt.

Officers found the driver, a man in his 20s, dead at the wheel from a gunshot wound, Bertagna said. A bullet hole was discovered in the rear passenger window, leading them to believe his death was not a suicide, Bertagna added.

Police did not confirm exactly where the shooting may have occurred. The victim’s name and a motive for the killing were not immediately disclosed. It was unclear if police had identified any suspects.

5th Street was shut down between Susan and Fairview streets while detectives investigated. It was still closed as of 9:30 a.m. The coroner was also called to the scene.