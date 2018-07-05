LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a young boy who was found alone at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The boy was discovered at around 7 p.m. by Los Angeles Police Transit officers in front of Cafe Crepe and did not initially respond to verbal contact. He was turned over to the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services at around 10 p.m. No family members or guardians have come forward to identify him.

Police initially reported that the boy was possibly deaf. However, LAPD Capt. Mark Reina later clarified on Twitter that the department had a sign language interpreter meet with the boy and determined that he was, in fact, not deaf. He may, however, be autistic.

“He responds to the reward system,” Christine Stout with LAPD told CBS2. “If you ask him a question and give him a high-five he’ll do what you ask. He hopped right into his car seat so he does seem to be well-behaved… he’s just alone.”

There did not appear to be any security cameras in the area where he was found, so police have been unable to get any footage of who may have abandoned the boy.

He is described as black and between 6 and 8 years of age. He is about 3-foot-5-inches tall and weighs around 60 pounds.

Anyone with information on the boy’s identity is asked to call police at 213-922-1410 or 877-527-3247.