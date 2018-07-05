WESTLAKE (CBSLA) – Three people were killed and two others wounded when several gunmen opened fire on a house party in Westlake overnight Wednesday.

According to Los Angeles police, the shooting occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of West 2nd Street. Multiple gunmen approached a home where a 4th of July party was taking place and opened fire before fleeing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man and woman, both in their 20s, dead at the scene. Three other people were rushed to a hospital, where another man in his 20s was pronounced dead, police told CBS2.

The other two victims are in critical condition. No names have been released.

No arrests have been made and there was no immediate description of the suspects.

The shooting was likely gang-related, police said.