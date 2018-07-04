PLACENTIA (CBSLA) — A Placentia homeowner got a rude awakening Wednesday when he found a transient taking a shower in her bathroom.

Robert Jensen, 39, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property. Police say his last known address was in Brawley, in Imperial County.

Officers were called out to the 1000 block of Powell Drive at about 7:30 a.m. after the elderly female homeowner, who was the only person in the house, woke up to the sound of the shower running, according to the Placentia Police Department.

Police say Jensen had shook her bedroom’s rear sliding door to unlock it, then walked passed the sleeping woman to get into the bathroom. When the homeowner heard the shower running, she went outside to call the police.

He allegedly stole a wallet and a jacket, leaving behind some of his clothes in the upstairs bathroom, before running away onto a nearby golf course, where he was arrested on the 7th hole off Alta Vista.