  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    12:30 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:00 AMCelebrity Page
    01:30 AMThe Game
    02:00 AM5 Makeup Tips 4 You
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:LAPD, Lost Child, Union Station

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying a deaf boy found alone at Union Station in Downtown L.A.

LAPD Capt. Marc Reina tweeted a picture of the boy, who is Black and appears to be 5 to 7 years of age. He is about 3 feet 5 inches tall and weight roughly 60 pounds. He has brown eyes and braided hair.

The boy was found at around 7 p.m. Wednesday by LAPD transit officers and did not respond to verbal contact or sign language.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD’s Transit Services Division at (213)922-1410 or 24 hours at (877)527-3247. Tips can also be left at Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s