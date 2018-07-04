LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying a deaf boy found alone at Union Station in Downtown L.A.

LAPD Capt. Marc Reina tweeted a picture of the boy, who is Black and appears to be 5 to 7 years of age. He is about 3 feet 5 inches tall and weight roughly 60 pounds. He has brown eyes and braided hair.

Urgent! This young 7-year-old was found alone at Union Station. If you know him or his family, please call 1-877-ASK-LAPD. Please retweet. pic.twitter.com/5u1BJArWXk — Captain Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) July 5, 2018

The boy was found at around 7 p.m. Wednesday by LAPD transit officers and did not respond to verbal contact or sign language.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD’s Transit Services Division at (213)922-1410 or 24 hours at (877)527-3247. Tips can also be left at Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.

