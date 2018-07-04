NEW YORK (CBS News/CBSLA) — Joey “Jaws” Chestnut extended his reign as champion eater at the Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest Wednesday, downing a record 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes to take home the coveted Mustard Belt for an 11th time. Miki Sudo held onto her title as the top woman’s competitor at the annual Brooklyn eat-off.

Sudo devoured 37 franks and buns to take home the top prize for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year.

“I found a vicious rhythm,” the 34-year-old Chestnut said after the stuffing session. “I was feeling good today.”

But while Chestnut ate 10 more dogs and buns than second-place finisher Carmen Cincotti, a judging error cast initial doubt over their totals after jurists didn’t see the eaters were taking the dogs and buns from two plates.

Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney, certified the final tally and Chestnut’s record of 74.

“At the end of the day, Joey Chestnut came in here and ate 74 hot dogs, broke a world record,” said Cincotti, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. “Apparently they were good dogs.”

Sudo, 32, fell short of the 41 hot dogs she consumed last year. ESPN, which broadcast the competition, reported that the 37 franks she ate Wednesday was the second-lowest tally of her five victories.

Still, she easily beat out second-place finisher Mischelle Lesco of Tuscon, Arizona, who chowed down 28 wieners and buns.

Sudo was a fan favorite, drawing big cheers from the crowd during her performance, which was slightly delayed after she requested new water to soak her buns.

George Shea, the contest’s longtime host, quipped that Sudo was particular about the temperature and amount of water she uses while competing.

Thousands of attendees, many donning mustard-colored hot dog caps, braved 83-degree temperatures and a heat index of 91 degrees to witness the annual July Fourth competition on the Coney Island boardwalk.

The outlandish tradition dates to 1972, though the company has long promoted what a former president acknowledged was a legendary start date of 1916.

Fan Martha Pleasant, 41, of Franklin, New Jersey, said she was attending the competitive eating competition to support her husband Dwight, who “loves wieners.”

“We are trying to knock something off my hubby’s bucket list,” she said.

A Nathan’s hot dog has 24 carbs. Joey Chestnut ate 74 hot dogs. Eating 1776 carbs and 74 hot dogs on 7/4 is the most American stat in history. — Justin Karp (@jskarp) July 4, 2018

