LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Fireworks displays for the 242nd anniversary of the nation’s independence will be held throughout Los Angeles County Wednesday evening, including what organizers are billing as the county’s largest July Fourth event, the Grand Park + The Music Center’s 4th of July Block Party in downtown L.A.

The family friendly event will run from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., covering more than five blocks from Spring Street to Grand Avenue and Temple Street and Second Street. There will be two stages at Grand Park featuring DJs and live bands.

A 15-minute fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from the roof of The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and will be visible throughout downtown Los Angeles and surrounding neighborhoods.

What is billed as California’s longest-running Independence Day fireworks show will be held at the Rose Bowl, the 92nd annual AmericaFest. The fireworks show will be preceded by Maddie Poppe’s first live performance since winning “American Idol” in May and a performance by Michael Jackson tribute artist Michael Knight.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. The Rose Bowl parking lots will open at noon. “The Family Fun Zone” will open at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15, while reserved seating is $30 and field seating is $100.

Marina del Rey’s 20-minute fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m., synchronized to music played over loudspeakers at Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village.

A stretch of Lincoln Boulevard will be closed between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. between Washington Boulevard and Fiji Way. Drivers should avoid the area.

Fireworks will also follow the concert by all-female rock band The Go- Go’s at the Hollywood Bowl; the Los Angeles Dodgers-Pittsburgh Pirates game at Dodger Stadium; the Los Angeles Galaxy-D.C. United Major League Soccer game at StubHub Center; and the Lancaster JetHawks-Modesto Nuts California League baseball game at The Hangar.

Fireworks displays are also planned for 9 p.m. at:

— Artesia Park, 18750 Clarkdale Ave.;

— Sierra Vista High School, 3600 N. Frazier St., Baldwin Park;

— Calabasas High School, 22855 Mulholland Highway;

— Cerritos High School, 12500 E. 183rd St.;

— Pomona College, 333 N. College Way, Claremont;

— Rosewood Park, 5600 Harbor St., Commerce;

— West Los Angeles College, 9000 Overland Ave., Culver City;

— Diamond Bar High School, 21400 E. Pathfinder Road;

— Rowley Park, 13220 S. Van Ness Ave., Gardena;

— Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave., Huntington Park;

— Irwindale Reservoir, 5008 Allen Drive;

— Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave., La Crescenta;

— La Habra High School, 801 Highlander Ave.;

— Exposition Park, 700 Exposition Park Drive;

— Lynwood City Park, 3700 Beechwood Ave., Lynwood;

— Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona;

— Shepherd of the Hills Church, 19700 Rinaldi St., Porter Ranch;

— Rosemead Park, 4343 Encinita Ave.;

— Valencia Town Center, 24201 W. Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita;

— South El Monte High School, 1001 N. Durfee Ave.;

— South Gate Park, 9615 Pinehurst Ave., South Gate;

— South Pasadena High School, 1401 Fremont Ave.;

— Dr. Richard Rioux Memorial Park, 26233 Faulkner Drive, Stevenson Ranch;

— Verdugo Hills High School, 10625 Plainview Ave.;

— Walnut High School, 400 N. Pierre Road;

— Westlake Village Golf Course, 4812 Lakeview Canyon; and

— York Field, 9110 Santa Fe Springs Road, Whittier.

All Metro-operated trains and buses will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule. For information on Metro schedules, visit http://www.metro.net or call 800-COMMUTE.

Metrolink will offer Sunday service on the Antelope Valley, San Bernardino, Orange County, 91/Perris Valley and Inland Empire-Orange County lines. Trains will not operate on the Ventura County Line, the Riverside Line or the Perris Valley Line extension. For train schedules, visit http://www.metrolinktrains.com or call (800) 371- LINK.

