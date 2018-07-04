LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rich Hill earned his first win in three months, Yasmani Grandal and Chris Taylor drove in three runs apiece, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Pittsburgh 6-4 on Wednesday night to sweep the Pirates for the second straight year.

The Dodgers outscored the Pirates 31-8 in the three-game series while winning their fourth in a row overall.

The finale came without any homers by the Dodgers, who had 10 among their 32 hits in the first two games.

Hill (2-3) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings for his first victory since April 1, when he won his season debut against the Giants. The left-hander, who had been sidelined by blister issues, struck out five and walked one.

It was the first time the Pirates walked in the series.

Kenley Jansen earned a five-out save, his 23rd of the season. Pinch-hitter Corey Dickerson singled with two outs in the ninth, putting the potential tying run at the plate, but Austin Meadows struck out to end the game.

Daniel Hudson, who relieved Hill, was ejected in the sixth by first-base umpire Jeff Nelson. Hudson gave up a one-out single to Elias Diaz and then appeared to be yelling in Nelson’s direction before getting tossed. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts came running onto the field to talk to Nelson while Hudson gave a dismissive wave of his right arm before retreating to the dugout.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Tyler Glasnow in the fifth, but stayed in the game.

Grandal gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with a two-out RBI single in the first. His two-run RBI double put them back in front in the third, and Taylor followed with an RBI single to chase Clay Holmes (0-1) and make it 4-2.

Taylor’s RBI double in the fifth extended the Dodgers’ lead to 6-2.

Gregory Polanco’s two-run homer off Edward Paredes in the eighth left Pittsburgh trailing 6-4.

The Pirates briefly led 2-1 on Starling Marte’s two-out RBI double just inside the left-field line in the third.

The Pirates lost their third in a row and went 2-4 on their six-game trip to San Diego and Los Angeles.

Holmes gave up four runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings of his first major league start. The right-hander struck out two and walked three, all in the first inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (right rib microfracture) is set to throw a simulated game in Anaheim on Sunday. That session should end his rehab and he will return to the club. … RHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left groin strain) will go to spring training camp in Arizona while the Dodgers are on a seven-game trip to Anaheim and San Diego. Ryu will be joined there by RHP Pedro Baez (right biceps tendinitis), LHP Tony Cingrani (left shoulder strain) and RHP Josh Fields (right shoulder inflammation).

UP NEXT

Pirates: Off on Thursday before RHP Trevor Williams (6-6, 4.22 ERA) starts at home Friday against Philadelphia. He has lost his last two starts.

Dodgers: After an off-day, RHP Kenta Maeda (5-5, 3.36) starts the series opener Friday in Anaheim. He is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

