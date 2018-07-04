ANZA (CBSLA) – A brush fire which broke out in the Riverside County community of Anza Wednesday afternoon had reached 50 acres and appeared to be growing at a critical rate.

The fire was reported at 2:20 p.m. in the area of Benton Road and Crams Corner Drive, according to the CAL Fire Riverside County Fire Department.

As of 3:30 p.m., it had grown to 50 acres. It was unclear if any structures were threatened.

Firefighters with CAL Fire and the U.S. Forest Service were battling the blaze with air and ground crews. About 115 fire personnel were assigned to the blaze, along with four air tankers and 3 water-dropping helicopters.

No evacuations had been issued as of 4 p.m. The cause of the fire was not confirmed.