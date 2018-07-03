LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman was found fatally shot at a Shell gas station mini-mart in the Mid-City area early Tuesday.

The woman, who was in her 40s and 50s, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported just after 5:30 a.m. at Venice and Hauser Boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It’s not clear if the woman was a customer or the clerk. Her name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

The suspects were described only as two men who fled in an older white compact, possibly a Datsun.

