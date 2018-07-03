BURBANK (CBSLA) – A suspicious substance which turned out to be talcum powder forced the closure of the Burbank Central Library Tuesday morning.

Sometime before 10:30 a.m., a white powdery substance was discovered on the first floor near the computers.

The library was evacuated and a Glendale Fire Department hazmat team was called in. The northbound lanes of Glenoaks Boulevard were closed between Olive Street and Orange Grove Avenue.

The hazmat team determined the substance was, in fact, talcum powder, and posed no threat.

The library was expected to be reopened by 11:30 a.m.