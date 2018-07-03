INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A female driver who was taken into custody at gunpoint in Inglewood Monday morning — an incident which was captured on video and has gone viral — was wanted on felony kidnapping charges, Los Angeles police report.

The video, shot at around 7 a.m., showed several LAPD officers with guns drawn conducting a traffic stop with an unarmed driver in a busy intersection. The woman emerges from the car with her hands up.

The woman’s car was searched and she was arrested, police confirmed.

“We are aware this video has raised concerns from the community,” LAPD wrote on its Twitter account. “Although we are limited in what info we can release, we can confirm this individual was arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant & taken into custody without a use-of-force. She is being held on 1 million dollars bail.”

Police did not provide any further details on the allegations against the suspect.

The video had been viewed nearly 2 million times as of Tuesday morning.