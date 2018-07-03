SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A pet grooming shop in San Bernardino was broken into last Saturday.

“It’s just a home-based dog grooming shop,” said store owner Theresa Rough.

She first opened Lucky Dog Pet Grooming in 1989.

“We don’t bring other people in,” said Rough. “I don’t have other groomers.”

Added Rough: “I really hurt when it first happened and I just felt broken.”

The grooming business had bars on the windows, so the burglars had to get creative. They actually tunneled in through one of the walls.

“It was completely busted through with a shovel. It started around the area and it just went all the way up,” said Rough.

Rough says the shovel the burglars left behind in the vacant shop next door knocked out the electrical wiring. And the mess they made ransacking the place made it hard to determine how much was taken.

Blades, clippers, specialty shampoos, dog dryers, a shop vac, a generator – anything of value is gone.

“I’m surprised they didn’t take my towels,” said Rough.

Tuesday, her friends stopped by to help her clean up and repair the damage.

But she worries about her clients — predominantly elderly people who bring their pets there — because they count on her compassionate prices.

“I don’t wanna let people down,” said Rough. “I feel like if I don’t get up from this and keep going it’s gonna hurt more than just me.”

The San Bernardino Police Department confirmed that the business filed a police report. They have no suspect description.

Lucky Dog Pet Grooming has since reinforced the wall and installed surveillance cameras.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe site to help pay for the damage.