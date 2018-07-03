Filed Under:Hollywood, Linda Hunt

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Oscar-winning actress Linda Hunt, one of the stars of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” was injured in a wreck in Hollywood Monday.

gettyimages 487859886 ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Actress Linda Hunt Hurt In Hollywood Crash

FILE — Actress Linda Hunt at The Paley Center for Media on Sept. 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills. (Getty Images)

Hunt, 73, was driving a black BMW SUV which collided with a car and another SUV while the actress she was making a left turn, according to TMZ.

Photos from the scene showed Hunt sitting on a chair speaking with paramedics before she was taken to a hospital, TMZ reports. Her condition was not immediately known. The other drivers suffered minor injuries. The exact circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

Hunt, who is from Morristown, New Jersey, has appeared in more than 200 “NCIS” episodes since the series began in 2009.

Hunt won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1983 for her performance as Billy Kwan in “The Year of Living Dangerously.” She was the first person to win an Oscar for a role playing the opposite sex.

