LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles has approved using a $10 million fund to provide legal help to children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The City Council and county Board of Supervisors approved of expanding the LA Justice Fund on Tuesday to help children in the Los Angeles area who’ve been separated from their parents.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Supervisor Hilda Solis announced creation of the fund in 2016 ahead of an anticipated immigration crackdown by President Trump. It originally was meant to help immigrants facing deportation who didn’t have violent criminal pasts.

Solis says the county “will always stand with immigrants and asylum seekers.”

She says the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement estimates more than 100 children are in the area after being separated from their parents.

