STOCKTON (CBS SF) — Quick-thinking firefighters in Northern California rescued a dog locked in a backyard cage next to its flaming doghouse.

The fire happened Saturday afternoon at a two-story home in a residential neighborhood of Stockton. A two-alarm fire had engulfed the house when firefighters arrived.

Heavy plumes of smoke were blanketing the structure, and massive flames met firefighters inside.

Once they got a handle on the flames downstairs, some firefighters moved upstairs to search for potential victims bedroom by bedroom. Other firefighters continued working outside to stop flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

Crews had to break through a fence in order to access a shed that had caught fire. That’s when one firefighter noticed something.

“Hey, we got a dog out here,” a firefighter is heard saying on the body cam video. The dog was in a cage right next to where threatening flames were beginning to spread.

The dog lay still as the firefighter doused it and the shed with water, likely saving the pet’s life.

No injuries were reported, human or animal.