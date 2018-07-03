LAGUNA BEACH (Patch) – It is everything you imagined it would be and more. The 2018 Laguna Beach Festival of Arts will let creativity run wild this summer with the prestigious Fine Arts Show on Thursday, July 5 – Saturday, September 1 and Pageant of the Masters’ “Under the Sun” Saturday, July 7 – Saturday, September 1.

This is the 86th celebration of the prestigious Festival of Arts, a juried Fine Arts Show showcases original artworks from 140 of Orange County’s finest artists. The unique local affair offers interactive art workshops, demos, special events, live music, wine and chocolate pairings, guided art tours, and more, according to events organizers.

