PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Three people were robbed at gunpoint at their Palmdale home after returning home from their restaurant, authorities said Monday.

The robbery was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Trudeau Lane, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Steve DeJong said. Three men in masks, armed with handguns, got into the home and forced two men and a woman into a bedroom at gunpoint.

The robbers held them hostage at gunpoint and took thousands of dollars worth of cash and jewelry.

Authorities say the suspects may have followed the three victims home from the restaurant they own and it’s possible they were targeted because of their business.

No injuries were reported.

