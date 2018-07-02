LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CBS SPORTS) – King James will wear number 23 when he dons the purple and gold this fall.

According to ESPN, LeBron James’ jersey number will be the same as he wore in both stints with Cleveland, an announcement that came hours after word came down that James will sign a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers.

News that James will don No. 23 pushed jersey sales on retail site Fanatics to one of its bestselling days ever Sunday night, a spokesman told ESPN.

Within three hours of going on sale, James’ Lakers jersey – which goes for about $220 – saw a 600 percent jump compared to when he returned to Cleveland for the second time in July 2014.

Fans in Ohio, meanwhile, are looking to move forward: James’ jersey sales have plunged by 40 percent in the Cavs’ team shop at Quicken Loans Arena.

LeBron coming to L.A. has also sent Laker ticket prices soaring: the cheapest season ticket prices went from $3,500 to $5,800 in a matter of hours.