CLEVELAND (CBS News) — Federal authorities say they’ve arrested a man who talked about setting off a bomb at a Fourth of July parade in Cleveland and attacking people watching fireworks. The man allegedly believed he was planning the attack with al Qaeda associates but instead had been dealing with someone working undercover for the FBI, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.

Officials said Monday that the man who’s an American citizen often expressed his support for al Qaeda and said he wanted to kill members of the U.S. military.

Authorities have charged Demetrius Pitts with attempted support of a terrorist organization. There are no court records listing an attorney for Pitts, who lives in the Cleveland area and was arrested Sunday.

FBI Special Agent Stephen Anthony says Pitts was “radicalized in the United States” and wanted to carry out a terror attack in the U.S.

Anthony says Pitts scouted out locations this past week for a site to attack in downtown Cleveland.

Anthony says it’s not clear how close Pitts was to carrying out his threats, but he says authorities couldn’t sit back and wait.

The suspect also allegedly discussed planning an attack in Philadelphia in the future, Milton reports.

