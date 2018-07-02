LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles city councilman was among a handful of people arrested while protesting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in downtown Monday.

L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin was leading the protest on North Alameda Street, where demonstrators blocked entrances to the federal building for about an hour.

Monday’s protest is part of the nationwide calls to abolish ICE because of families that have been separated at the U.S. border.

Bonin says some of the detained parents are being held in ICE’s downtown Los Angeles building.

“It’s disgusting and sinful and evil,” Bonin said, adding that in spite of how hard it was to hear the audio recordings of children calling for their parents, he forced himself to listen. “We absolutely must bear witness to this horror, and we must stand up and stop them.”

At least five people, including Bonin, were seen being taken into custody.