MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — The hunt continued Sunday for a man suspected of shooting two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Maywood.

Deputies say the shooting unfolded early Saturday evening in the 6100 block of Palm Avenue.

It was there that units responded to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found two men both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect has been identified by authorities as Victor Manuel Rivas, 33.

Rivas, according to deputies, fled the location in a ’91 or ’92 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The truck has a white bed and a silver or grey cab and is lowered.

The gun was not recovered at the scene and is still outstanding.

Deputies say Rivas is considered armed and dangerous and urge the public not to attempt to contact or apprehend him. If you see him, you are urged to dial 911.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.