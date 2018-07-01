LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Kemp got three hits and drove in four runs, including a go-ahead homer leading off the eighth inning that rallied the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Sunday to prevent a sweep.

Kemp was 1 for 6 in the first two games of the series, which the Dodgers lost by identical scores of 3-1. But since September 2012 he has hit well against Colorado at home, batting .368 with 16 RBIs.

Kemp sent his 14th homer of the season over the center-field wall off Adam Ottavino (4-2) to put Los Angeles ahead 5-4. It was the Dodgers’ first homer of July after they hit a major league-leading and franchise-record 55 in June.

One out later, Yasiel Puig doubled and Joc Pederson followed and reached on an infield single to second. Puig ran hard into third and hopped back and forth before taking off for the plate, sliding belly first. He got up and swung his arms in wild celebration with the Dodgers ahead 6-4.

Kemp drove in the Dodgers’ first three runs with an RBI groundout in the first, a double in the third and a single in the fifth.

Daniel Hudson (3-2) went one inning. Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 22nd save.

Nolan Arenado hit his 21st homer and had an RBI grounder, helping the Rockies take a 4-2 lead in the fifth.

Rockies starter Chad Bettis was pulled after three innings because of a hot spot on his right pinkie finger. The right-hander allowed two runs and three hits, struck out two and walked two in his shortest outing of the season.

Dodgers starter Ross Stripling gave up four runs and a season-high nine hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Bryan Shaw (right calf strain) will throw a bullpen session on Monday and simulated game on Wednesday. He is working on mechanics with his delivery and more consistent pitch locations.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (7-6, 3.29 ERA) makes his second straight start against the Giants on Monday in the home opener of a three-game set. He is 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA at Coors Field in his career against them.

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (4-5, 4.00) starts on Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Pirates. In eight games (seven starts) against them, Wood is 2-2 with a 2.86 ERA.

