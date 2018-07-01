  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “We are the first family of fireworks. Our family has been in business for over 100 years,” said Jim Souza, president of Pyro-Spectaculars by Souza.

And over the decades, the Souza family has built quite an empire.

Their fireworks have appeared in Olympic opening ceremonies, have spilled down from the Golden Gate bride and are a fixture at the Rose Bowl’s annual fourth of July spectacular.

So what’s behind these successful displays? All of the STEAM disciplines.

“There’s nothing here but dealing with science, chemistry, engineering, the arts that’s very passionate for me,” said Souza.

This week alone, Pyro-Spectaculars will be producing 400 shows.

